Herbst Group LLC Invests $643,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,144,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

