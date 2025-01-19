Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hershey from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $152.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey has a one year low of $150.31 and a one year high of $211.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

