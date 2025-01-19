HF Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

HF Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after acquiring an additional 211,071 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,503,000.

ICSH stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

