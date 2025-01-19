HF Advisory Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HF Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 163.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 387.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.92%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

