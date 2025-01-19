HF Advisory Group LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $59.64 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,170 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

