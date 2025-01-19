HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 12,258 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.