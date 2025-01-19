HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HF Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $415.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.03. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $312.19 and a one year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

