Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $1.96. Highway shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 16,692 shares traded.

Highway Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Highway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

