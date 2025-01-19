Hilltop Holdings Redeems $150 Million Senior Notes Due 2025

Hilltop Holdings Inc. announced on January 15, 2025, that it has successfully redeemed all its outstanding 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025, totaling $150 million. The redemption price included the aggregate principal amount, along with accrued and unpaid interest up to the Redemption Date. This action was carried out as per the terms of the Indenture dated April 9, 2015, known as the Senior Notes Indenture, with U.S. Bank National Association serving as the Trustee. The redemption was permissible starting 90 days before the maturity date of the Senior Notes on April 15, 2025.

To fulfill its obligations under the Senior Notes and the Senior Notes Indenture, Hilltop Holdings Inc. deposited adequate funds irrevocably with the trustee. The purpose of this transaction was to satisfy and discharge the company’s responsibilities associated with the redeemed Senior Notes.

This redemption news triggers item 1.02 and is also incorporated under item 2.04 of the current 8-K report. Additionally, the information from item 1.02 of this filing is relevant to item 8.01, detailing other events.

No financial statement supplements were acquired as part of this transaction. Accordingly, there are no pro forma financials or shell company transactions associated. As per the requirements, Hilltop Holdings Inc. has filed the Cover Page Interactive File formatted as Inline XBRL as exhibit 104.

Upon fulfilling the reporting obligations, the document was duly signed by Corey G. Prestidge, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Hilltop Holdings Inc., on January 16, 2025.

