Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Update

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 42,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 29.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $3,943,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,273.20. This trade represents a 73.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,208 shares of company stock worth $29,106,823. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.