Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $10.46. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 35,935 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.
