Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

