Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 148,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,665,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 203,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.92.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $319.97 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

