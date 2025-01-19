Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

