Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $48,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

