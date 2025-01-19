Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

