Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 633 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 274,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.
SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile
The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.