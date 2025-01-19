Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 633 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 274,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.