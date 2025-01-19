Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 1,022 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 189,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

