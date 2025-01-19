Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Up 9.9 %
NASDAQ HYMCW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 45,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Hycroft Mining
