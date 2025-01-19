Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ HYMCW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 45,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

