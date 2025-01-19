IAM Advisory LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,572,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

