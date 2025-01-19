IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $272.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.22. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.