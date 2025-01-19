IAM Advisory LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.