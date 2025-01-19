IAM Advisory LLC Sells 601 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

