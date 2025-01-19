Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,943,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 3,449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,549.0 days.

Shares of Ibiden Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

