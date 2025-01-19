Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.