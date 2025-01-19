Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
In other news, Director Richard Alan Rudick acquired 87,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at $100,395. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
