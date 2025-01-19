Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Immunic

In other news, Director Richard Alan Rudick acquired 87,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at $100,395. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Trading Down 3.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMUX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,842. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

