Insider Buying: Thunderbird Resources Ltd (ASX:THB) Insider Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Thunderbird Resources Ltd (ASX:THB – Get Free Report) insider George Bauk purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00 ($13,416.15).

Thunderbird Resources Stock Performance

