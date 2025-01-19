Insider Buying: Thunderbird Resources Ltd (ASX:THB) Insider Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Thunderbird Resources Ltd (ASX:THB – Get Free Report) insider George Bauk purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00 ($13,416.15).
Thunderbird Resources Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thunderbird Resources
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.