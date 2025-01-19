Insider Selling: Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total value of C$37,638.00.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:HWX opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.84. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HWX. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.38.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

