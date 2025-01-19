Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CTO Sells 5,661 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $149.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

