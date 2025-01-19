Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

LNTH stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 45.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

