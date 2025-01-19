Insider Selling: PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC) Director Sells C$246,000.00 in Stock

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Kwong Shun Cheung sold 16,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$246,000.00.

PetroFrontier Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 72.95. PetroFrontier Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

