Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 698 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.29. The firm has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $234.62 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

