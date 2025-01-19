Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $337.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.32 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.56.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

