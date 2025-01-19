Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $340,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Repligen by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $160.51 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -433.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.64.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.20.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

