Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $947,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 46.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 133.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

