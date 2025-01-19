Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $48,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

