International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $573,306,000. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,262,000 after buying an additional 536,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IBM opened at $224.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

