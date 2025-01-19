Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1169 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:ICLO opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
