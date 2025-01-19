Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 125,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 122,891 shares.The stock last traded at $19.65 and had previously closed at $19.52.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $784.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

