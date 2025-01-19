Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1701 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
