Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1701 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37.

Get Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.