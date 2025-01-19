Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $177,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $409.16 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

