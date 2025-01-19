Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $409.16 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

