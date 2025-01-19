Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $409.16 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.94 and its 200-day moving average is $492.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

