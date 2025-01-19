Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after buying an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,354,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $153.16 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

