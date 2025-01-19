Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO opened at $129.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.93.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

