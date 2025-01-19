Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 131,713 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 86,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

