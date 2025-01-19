Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 32,948 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,240 call options.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,863. This trade represents a 14.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,942,629 shares of company stock valued at $23,071,486. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,649,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

