ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ioneer Trading Up 21.9 %

Shares of IONR stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. ioneer has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.