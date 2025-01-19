ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ioneer Trading Up 21.9 %
Shares of IONR stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. ioneer has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.35.
ioneer Company Profile
