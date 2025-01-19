IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on IperionX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IperionX Stock Performance
Shares of IPX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,513. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IperionX has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $38.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.
IperionX Company Profile
IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.
