IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on IperionX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IperionX Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPX. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in IperionX by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 179,650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in IperionX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,513. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IperionX has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $38.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

