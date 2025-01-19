IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 140,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 692.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.82.

IQVIA stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

